Letter: Valid point on ridiculous speed traps off freeway

To Lynette Yamashiro complaining about a visitor being upset about his speeding ticket (“Beyond belief for visitor to complain about ticket,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 24): I can guess you have never been caught in one of these ridiculous speed traps?

Yes, the tourist went a little overboard not wanting to return to Hawaii and expecting an apology. But he was correct in the fact that coming off the freeway, from say 50 mph like we have here to 35 mph within like 10 feet, is not possible. I myself have seen on many occasions where police are sitting right at the divide with speed guns expecting you to slow down in an instant by slamming on your brakes with skidding, which will also get you a ticket.

So essentially, the tourist is correct; it’s wrong. Don’t believe me? Try to go from 50 mph to 35 mph in a couple of seconds. The guy behind you will not appreciate it.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

