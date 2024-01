Scoreboard – January 26, 2024

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Varsity I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani,

6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kahuku.

JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Leilehua.

JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA girls, Division I Tournament:

quarterfinals, Nanakuli/Kailua winner at Radford, 6 p.m.; Kaiser/Mililani winner at Moanalua, 6 p.m. (game time could change); Pearl City/Roosevelt winner at Campbell, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Division I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Division II: Damien vs. Pac-Five at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5; Saint Louis at Le Jardin. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys Division I Tournament: Fifth place, Kaiser vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Kailua/Campbell loser vs. Kapolei/Mililani winner, 7 p.m. Games at Pearl City.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championship Trials, 5 p.m. at

Punahou.

OIA: Championship Trials, 3:15 p.m. at

K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

WATER POLO

College women: Rainbow Invitational, Fresno State vs. Azusa Pacific, 4:30 p.m.; Princeton vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis.

OIA: Dual Championships, Day 1, 4 p.m. at Mililani.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Chaminade; women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at

Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity II: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; Punahou at

Maryknoll, 11:30 a.m.; Saint Louis at Damien, 1 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, 1 p.m.; Hanalani vs. University, 2:30 p.m. at Le Jardin.

ILH girls, Varsity I single-elimination tournament, Punahou at Kamehameha,

6 p.m. Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 11:30 a.m. Varsity II: University at

Maryknoll, 1 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kaimuki;

Kaiser at Kalaheo; Kalani at Moanalua; McKinley at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Radford; Campbell at Waipahu; Nanakuli at

Waialua; Waianae at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA girls, Division I Tournament,

quarterfinals, Kalani/Leilehua winner at

Kahuku, 6 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: 8:30 a.m., start and end at Magic

Island.

DIVING

ILH: Championships, 2 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Championships, 10 a.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Island Pacific at Punahou, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

ILH Division II boys: Damien at Le

Jardin, 1 p.m.

OIA boys Division I Tournament: Championship, Kailua/Campbell winner vs. Kapolei/Mililani winner, 7 p.m. at Kapolei.

OIA boys Division II Tournament: Third place, McKinley/Waipahu loser vs. Leilehua/

Castle loser, 2 p.m. Championship,

McKinley/Waipahu winner vs. Leilehua/

Castle winner, 5 p.m. Games at Kapolei.

SOFTBALL

College: exhibition, Hawaii Pacific Alumni Game, noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, noon at Vulcan Softball Field.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championship Finals, 4 p.m. at

Punahou.

OIA: Championship Finals, 2 p.m. at

K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

WATER POLO

College women: Rainbow Invitational,

Princeton vs. Fresno State, 10:30 a.m.; Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii, noon; Princeton vs. Azusa Pacific, 4:30 p.m.; Fresno State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Duke

Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: Open Tournament,

9 a.m. at Saint Louis.

OIA: Dual Championships, Day 2, 8:30 a.m. at Mililani; Round-Robin Tournament, 8:30 a.m. at Aiea.

SOCCER

OIA

Boys Division I Tournament

Wednesday

Fifth-place semifinals

Kalani 3, Moanalua 2

Pearl City 4, Kaiser 1

Boys Division II Tournament

Wednesday

First Round

Leilehua 7, Farrington 1

McKinley 2, Waianae 1 (PKs)

BIIF

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Hawaii Prep 1. Goal scorers—KSH: Alyssa Hudman, Mia Chow, Alohi Kalaola-Maruquin. HPA: Tae Detwiler.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

‘Iolani 47, Kamehameha 45. Top

scorers—Iol: Nela Taliauli 16, Mana Lau Kong 11. KS: Nahiku Nahale-a 15.

Maryknoll 39, Saint Louis 37. Top

scorers—Mary: Zion Milare 19. StL: Pupu Sepulona 14.

Punahou 63, Mid-Pacific 53. Top

scorers—Pun: James Taras 25, Tanoaalofa Scanlan 14. MPI: Darius Chizer 18, Tyson Norr 13, Jarek Yee 11.

Boys Varsity II

Damien 46, Maryknoll 41. Top scorers—DMS: Levi Agcaoili 14, Raiden Silva 11. Mary: Kainalu Barsana 14.

Punahou 60, Saint Louis 49. Top

scorers—Pun: Aiden Takeuchi 24, Skyler Yamada 17. StL: Bubba Shea-Park 11.

Le Jardin 82, ‘Iolani 62

Kamehameha 54, Hanalani 49

University 56, Hawaii Baptist 39

Girls Varsity II

Maryknoll 67, Mid-Pacific 16. Top

scorers—Mary: Khansas Tuisamatatele 11, Hailey Perez 10, Janelle Yap 10, Isabella Arrisgado 10. MPI: Kailey Furuta 7.

Damien 39, Hawaii Baptist 36. Top scorers—DMS: Kenna Wengler 13, Kiana Cueto 11. HBA: Lauren Okuda 10, Terra Kawamoto 10.

Girls Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha 59, Punahou 19. Top scorers—KS: Hereiti Casey 13. Pun: Dream Takemoto 13.

Boys Varsity III

Island Pacific 45, Lanakila Baptist 35. Top scorers—IPA: Taiga Sugitaya 23, Jett Taaca 12. LB: Koa Kometani 16, Regon Estrada 12.

MIL

Thursday

Girls Varsity Division II

Semifinals

Lanai 45, Haleakala Waldorf 17. Top scorers—Lanai: Veniza Jackson 23. HW: Talei Laury-Schaefer 13.

Molokai 61, Hana 6. Top scorers—Mol: Kaia Yamashita 20, Kailana McGuire-

Guerrero 15. Hana: Kawelo Roback 4.

Wednesday

Boys Division II

Maui Prep 73, Kihei Charter 41

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Konawaena 66, Hilo 11. Top scorers—Kona: Brooks Ha’o 11, Aaedyn Kauhi 10. Hilo: Anuhea Ferreira 7.

Girls JV

Konawaena 49, Hilo 7