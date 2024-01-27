Letter: Use agrivoltaics to mesh fields with modern tech

The 70,600 acres of land going to the state Department of Agriculture should be used wisely and efficiently as well as quickly (“Isle farmers, ranchers to benefit from state landlord swap,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). When you throw government into the mix, all three actions will not work unless there is a well-thought-out plan of action.

The use of an agrivoltaic system with a small village of small homes on property will not only provide food but electricity and a small amount of housing. This would be a combination of the old plantation days with modern technology.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

