Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 28, 2024

Honolulu resident Derrick Urabe came across Nalu Nani, a Hawaiian cafe and karaoke bar in Bangkok, Thailand, in March. Photo by Kathryn Yomono.
On a high school trip to Washington, D.C., Kaimuki Christian School sophmores, from left, Paige Hamada, Maia Kadomoto, Sean Yuen, Koen Wong, Jake Perez and Noah Sumikawa discovered the poke restaurant Poki DC in March. Photo by Kacy Sumikawa.
Honoulu residents Lynn Hirashima and Patsy Tom snapped a selfie in front of the Aloha Table Waikiki restaurant in Nagoya, Japan, in March. Tom wrote that its menu featured loco moco with original or teriyaki gravy.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
