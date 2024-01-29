Letter: Deplorable to try to omit Trump from the ballot

I find it deplorable that any state would try to omit Donald Trump’s name from the ballot. The people deserve to make their own choice. What if other states remove Joe Biden’s name from the ballot? Where does it all end? Elections must be free and fair.

Brad Canfield

Waikiki

