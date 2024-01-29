Festival highlights Black talent, stories

The challenges faced and overcome by the United States’ first African American astronauts will be celebrated Thursday when the 13th annual Honolulu African American Film Festival opens with a gala screening of “The Space Race” at the Honolulu Museum of Art’s Doris Duke Theatre.

The monthlong festival puts the spotlight on movies that highlight talented filmmakers and important accounts of Black history.

Sharon Yarbrough, a member of the film festival’s committee, says that “The Space Race” documentary is an important story to share with Hawaii audiences.

“We thought it would be so interesting to display to the viewers here in Honolulu that there is no ceiling for what we can accomplish,” she said. “They’re going to come away with the memorable imprint about these amazing, courageous men.”

The opening-night festivities start at 6 p.m., followed by the Hawaii premiere of “The Space Race” at 7:30 p.m.

Film festival committee member Daphne Barbee- Wooten recommends “Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes,” a documentary on the music and social activism of the innovative jazz drummer.

“His music was fabulous, and the movie is on par with the Miles Davis documentary we did a couple of years ago,” Barbee-Wooten said. “I also liked ‘The Negro Leagues’ on the Black baseball players in the years baseball was (racially) segregated. And ‘Mami Wata’ is a fascinating Nigerian film. … It’s a myth, the story isn’t historical, so it’s a bit different from most of the historical pieces we have, but I love the visuals. It’s really good.”

The film festival continues through Feb. 25. For more information, visit 808ne.ws/HAAFF2024.