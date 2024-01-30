Letter: Americans have not had to defend democracy

The problem with Americans is that they have never been attacked, occupied, defending the land and severely beaten like many other countries in the world.

It is only after we have been beaten, bloodied, left for dead, occupied and have to fight to save our claimed democracy that Americans can appreciate what the world is marching for.

Americans will never get it until most of them are dead, dying, maimed or wounded, left in the streets to rot away. The survivors pleading and crying for help in anguish and pain for the loss of their mothers, fathers, siblings, children and other family members.

It is only then that Americans will come to terms with what exceptionalism created and what this exceptionalism cost — humanity.

Benjamin Shafer

Hauula

