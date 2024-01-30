Flaky favorites

National Croissant Day might have officially been yesterday, but it’s easy to celebrate this flaky pastry all year long. Check out these delicacies:
HALEKULANI BAKERY
Halekulani Bakery is known for its variety of cafes, coffees, pastries and artisan breads.
The selection includes cinnamon rolls, lemon pans and three-cheese breads, along with a variety of croissants.
Of the croissants, salted caramel and pabana (mango, banana and lilikoi) croissants ($6.50 each) are the most popular.
The bakery is currently open from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays to Sundays.
Halekulani Bakery
2233 Helumoa Road, Honolulu
808~931~6674
halekulani.com
ONAONA CAFÉ
Located next to Macy’s and The Lanai in Ala Moana Center, Onaona is a Korean café that specializes in coffee, croffles (croissant waffles), bingsu and other desserts. The croffle selection is extensive: choose from Ona croffles ($5.75-$6) — plain, caramel and churro flavors — or go for fruit cream ($7.25) or specialty ($7-$7.50) flavors. Popular options include cereal ($7), taro ($7.25) and strawberry ($7.25).
Onaona Café
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 2268, Honolulu
onaonahonolulu.com
Instagram: @onaonahawaiicafe
ALOHA MAMACITA
Aloha Mamacita, known for its birria-themed menu and variety of desserts, just launched new croissant tarts ($9.95). Don’t be fooled by the “tart” name, though— these treats are anything but small.
The tarts feature house-made croissant dough with a variety of fillings. Choose from fruit (pastry cream, strawberries and blueberries), chocolate, crème brûlée, cookie butter cheesecake, ube and strawberry cheesecake.
Aloha Mamacita
Waterfront Plaza 500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A, Honolulu
808~650~0029
alohamamacita.com
LB CAFÉ
Located in the lobby of Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, LB
Café offers freshly brewed coffee and fresh-baked pastries. The pastries — which are made in house — include a variety of croissants like almond ($7.50), strawberry ($8) and chocolate ($7).
Take your breakfast to the next level with croissant sandwiches.
Options include ham and cheese ($8) and egg and avocado ($8).
The café is open daily from 6 a.m. to noon.
LB Café
Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach 2490 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu
lbwaikiki.com
Instagram: @lbcafewaikiki
