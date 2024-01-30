Kung Hai Fat Choi!

Chinese New Year is coming up Feb. 10. If you’re looking for a delicous way to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, check out these options:

CHOCO LEA

To celebrate Lunar New Year, Choco Lea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) is offering eight-piece good luck tokens in a red envelope. The red envelope symbolizes prosperity and good luck, and it’s popular as a wish for good fortune in the new year. Eight dark chocolate tokens are included since eight is a lucky number in Chinese culture.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

KUNIA CHINESE RESTAURANT

Kunia Chinese Restaurant‘s (94-673 Kupuohi St. Ste. B107) Chinese New Year family pack includes a delicious variety. It includes seafood fish maw soup, orange chicken, jai, salt and pepper shrimp, roast duck (half portion), house special chow mein and garlic fried rice. The jai includes cabbage, bamboo shoots, bean curd, shiitake mushrooms and vermicelli.

Call 808-678-2889 or visit kuniachineserestaurant.com.

DOUBLE FAT ICE CREAM

Starting Feb. 7, Double Fat Ice Cream (2490 Kalakaua Ave.) will offer several fun flavors in honor of Lunar New Year. Customers can enjoy pandan coconut sorbet (vegan sorbet) — which has a vibrant green hue — almond cookie, and the White Rabbit, a customer favorite that pays homage to the beloved candy. It’s heavily flavored with condensed milk.

Meanwhile, the almond cookie flavor features an almond-flavored ice cream base with homemade, buttery almond crumbles. Pandan coconut features a coconut milk-based sorbet flavored with pandan.

Customers can receive validated parking at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach with any ice cream purchase.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@doublefaticecream).

MORIMOTO ASIA WAIKIKI

You can celebrate Chinese New Year in style with Morimoto Asia Waikiki‘s (2490 Kalakaua Ave.) specially crafted menu. It features Hainanese-style Kona kampachi sashimi salad (locally sourced Kona kampachi with fresh vegetables), chef Morimoto’s special roast duck (house-roasted Peking duck, steamed bao buns, and apricot sweet chile and hoisin miso dips), Chinese-style steamed local fish and 32-ounce Tomahawak rib-eye paired with a tangy Mongolian sauce.

Call 808-922-0022 or visit morimotoasiawaikiki.com.

OLIVE BRANCH HAWAII

For Chinese New Year, online business Olive Branch Hawaii (olivebranchhawaii.com) is offering a Lucky Dragon Sweet Box, which comprises three chocolate-dipped pretzels, dipped fortune cookies, three dipped Oreos and a lucky fortune scratch card. Chocolate-dipped fortune cookies are also available a la carte.

The box will be available until Feb. 10.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@olive_branch_hawaii).

PEARL’S CHINESE KITCHEN

Pearl’s Chinese Kitchen (94-144 Farrington Hwy.), located in Don Quijote Waipahu, is featuring a popular dim sum pack that’s designed to feed four to six people. It includes char siu, pork hash, crispy gau gee, half moon and char siu fried noodles.

Meanwhile, Pearl’s party combo pack — designed to feed 12 to 15 people — includes five small pans of beef broccoli cake noodle, green onion and ginger fish fillet, garlic shrimp, char siu fried rice and crispy gau gee.

Other popular orders include green onion and ginger fish fillet, along with char siu and roast pork, which are available by the pound.

Call 808-677-7477 or visit pearlskitchenhi.com.

TIM HO WAN

Popular dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan Waikiki (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B303) is offering Lunar New Year specials Feb. 5-16. Customers can enjoy a lobster special, steamed lava custard buns, pig feet and pan fried gau.

On Feb. 10, the restaurant will give out red envelopes all day long (one envelope per table); patrons will have the chance to win gift cards ($25, $50 and $100 amounts) along with promotions like free items during their next visit.

Call 808-888-6088 or follow the biz on Instagram (@timhowanwaikiki).

THE SURFJACK HOTEL & SWIM CLUB

This Waikiki hotel (412 Lewers St.) is having a special Chinese New Year celebration at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8-10. Guests can enjoy a Gee Yung dragon and lion dance across the hotel’s Swim Club, along with special dishes and cocktails from Mahina & Sun’s.

Call 808-923-8882 or visit surfjack.com.

P.F. CHANG’S

Located in Royal Hawaiian Center, P.F. Chang’s (2201 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. A500) is offering a flaming sushi dish for Lunar New Year. The eatery’s kung pao dragon roll includes spiced tuna, avocado, crunchy peanuts, Sriracha and micro greens. It will feature a special, flamed tableside presentation as a Lunar New Year exclusive.

Call 808-628-6760 or visit pfchangs.com.

YIFANG FRUIT TEA HAWAII

YiFang Fruit Tea Hawaii (various locations) is offering 24% off on select drinks Feb. 9-11. The discounted drinks include peach oolong iced tea, plum green tea and red bean glutinous rice coconut latte.

Visit yifanghawaii.com.