Mouthwatering combos

Craving a Korean plate lunch? Check out these meaty options:

THE BEST OF ALL WORLDS

One of the most popular dishes at Red Pepper Korean BBQ (2752 Woodlawn Drive), located in Manoa Marketplace, is the meat jun chicken combo plate ($19.99), which includes your choice of four side dishes. The plate includes meat jun and kochujang sauce.

Call 808-988-1088.

CRAZY FOR KALBI

Honu’s Kalbi & Sushi (755 Kapahulu Ave.) recently added different kalbi combos to its menu. Feast on options like kalbi and sushi ($21.95), kalbi and California roll ($21.95), kalbi and poke bowl ($14.95) and the deep-fried special ($15.95). The latter is a hefty plate that comprises four chicken wings, four pieces of mandoo and two shrimp.

Call 808-200-3271 or follow the biz on Instagram (@honuskalbiandsushi).

A POPULAR TAKEOUT SPOT

When that Korean plate lunch craving hits, Mama Woo’s BBQ (2080 S. King St.) is a popular takeout spot.

Signature dishes include kalbi with meat jun combo ($20.95),

Korean meatball jun and spicy pork ($16.95), and spicy barbecue chicken with Korean hamburger steak ($15.95). All regular plates include four choices of banchan, which are made in-house every morning. Customer favorites include japchae (new recipe that results in an al dente texture), potato salad (made with Okinawan sweet potato) and kimchi.

Mama Woo’s BBQ is now open on Mondays.

Call 808-941-6262 or visit mamawoosbbq.com