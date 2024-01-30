Mililani’s Fuamatu-Maafala begins state soccer with hat trick

Atianna Fuamatu-Maafala scored a hat trick to lead Mililani over Kaiser 5-3 in Monday’s opening round of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships.

Fuamatu-Maafala scored all three of her goals in the first half, while Leila Leano added another to give the Trojans a 4-0 lead at halftime. Andriah Watson scored in the second half to make it 5-0 Mililani. Kaiser’s Jaydan Ayano scored twice and Kianna Morrison added another goal in the second half to keep things close, but the Cougars comeback fell short.

Aatiyana Racado- Kahoohanohano scored the lone goal of the first half to give Baldwin a halftime lead against Moanalua and went on to win 4-2. Na Menehune’s Krislyn Uyeda equalized early in the second half, but Racado-Kahoohanohano knocked in her second goal a minute later to put Baldwin back on top. Tamilyn Ebisu and Sydneylee Anduha each scored in the second half to give Baldwin a 4-1 cushion. Moanalua’s Jaydah Hayes scored late in the second half, but it didn’t affect the final result as Baldwin secured a 4-2 win over Moanalua.

Kira Kuramoto and Ailani Franklin finished the job with goals in the second half as Waiakea beat Kapolei 3-0.

Kamehameha took a 2-0 lead into halftime after Mya Pasion and Emma Attwood each scored in the first half and the Warriors beat Waipahu 5-0. Attwood opened the second half scoring to secure a brace, and Brooke Peiler and Madison Sharrer each added a goal.

The quarterfinal matchups are now set, with Baldwin taking on top-seeded Punahou, Mililani taking on No. 4 Hilo, Waiakea facing No. 2 Campbell, and Kamehameha facing No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui. All games will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.