comscore Mililani’s Fuamatu-Maafala begins state soccer with hat trick | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani’s Fuamatu-Maafala begins state soccer with hat trick

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Atianna Fuamatu-Maafala scored a hat trick to lead Mililani over Kaiser 5-3 in Monday’s opening round of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships.

Fuamatu-Maafala scored all three of her goals in the first half, while Leila Leano added another to give the Trojans a 4-0 lead at halftime. Andriah Watson scored in the second half to make it 5-0 Mililani. Kaiser’s Jaydan Ayano scored twice and Kianna Morrison added another goal in the second half to keep things close, but the Cougars comeback fell short.

Aatiyana Racado- Kahoohanohano scored the lone goal of the first half to give Baldwin a halftime lead against Moanalua and went on to win 4-2. Na Menehune’s Krislyn Uyeda equalized early in the second half, but Racado-Kahoohanohano knocked in her second goal a minute later to put Baldwin back on top. Tamilyn Ebisu and Sydneylee Anduha each scored in the second half to give Baldwin a 4-1 cushion. Moanalua’s Jaydah Hayes scored late in the second half, but it didn’t affect the final result as Baldwin secured a 4-2 win over Moanalua.

Kira Kuramoto and Ailani Franklin finished the job with goals in the second half as Waiakea beat Kapolei 3-0.

Kamehameha took a 2-0 lead into halftime after Mya Pasion and Emma Attwood each scored in the first half and the Warriors beat Waipahu 5-0. Attwood opened the second half scoring to secure a brace, and Brooke Peiler and Madison Sharrer each added a goal.

The quarterfinal matchups are now set, with Baldwin taking on top-seeded Punahou, Mililani taking on No. 4 Hilo, Waiakea facing No. 2 Campbell, and Kamehameha facing No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui. All games will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Hawaii Prep World

Hawaii Prep World

For high school sports record books, visit hawaiiprepworld.com.
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Warriors kick off spring training today
Next Story
Scoreboard – January 30, 2024

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up