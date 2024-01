Scoreboard – January 30, 2024

Calendar

BASKETBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; University at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II/Varsity III: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Division I, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m. Division II, Le Jardin vs. Damien at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5; Pac-Five at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity III: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA girls, Division I Tournament: Final: Moanalua/Campbell winner vs. Kahuku, 7:30 p.m. at Pearl City. Third place: Moanalua/Campbell loser vs. Radford, 6 p.m. at higher seed. Fifth place, Mililani vs. Kailua, 6 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA girls, Division II Tournament: Final, Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5:3o p.m. at Pearl City.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Race-Off, if needed, 4:30 p.m., start and end at Magic Island.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships: First Round, Waialua vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Field No. 5; Hawaii Prep vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m. at Field No. 11; Waimea vs. Radford, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7; Farrington vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m. at Field No. 9. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

ILH Division I boys: playoff, if needed

Soccer

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls State Championships

Monday

First Round

Baldwin 4, Moanalua 2

Goal Scorers—Bal: Aatiyana Racado-Kahoohanohano 2, Tamilyn Ebisu, Sydneylee Anduha. Moa: Krislyn Uyeda, Jaydah Hayes.

Mililani 5, Kaiser 3

Goal Scorers—Mil: Atianna Tauiai Fuamatu-Maafala 3, Andriah Watson, Leila Leano. Kais: Jadyn Ayano, Anela Tong, Kiana Morrison.

Waiakea 3, Kapolei 0

Goal Scorers—Wkea: Elina Salai, Kira Kuramoto, Ailani Franklin

Kamehameha 5, Waipahu 0

Goal Scorers—KSK: Emma Attwood 2, Madison Sharrer, Brooke Peiler, Mya Pasion.

Premier League (England)

Today

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 9:30 a.m.

Fulham vs. Everton, 9:45 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Brighton, 9:45 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 10:15 a.m.