Television and radio – January 30, 2024

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Pacers at Celtics
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|76ers at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|1:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Boston University at Northeastern
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|Marquette at Villanova
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Texas Tech at TCU
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|VCU at St. Bonaventure
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Iowa at Indiana
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Syracuse at Boston College
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|3:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Seton Hall at DePaul
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Oklahoma State at Kansas
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Miami at NC State
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|San Diego State at Colorado State
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Louisville at Clemson
|4 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|Fresno State at UNLV
|6 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Football
|2024 Senior Bowl Practice
|5:30 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|2024 Senior Bowl Practice
|8 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Blue Jackst at Blues
|3 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240
|93*
|SOCCER
|Africa Cup: Mali vs. Burkina Faso
|6:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic: Uruguay vs. Peru
|9:45 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Africa Cup: Morocco vs. South Africa
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
|10:15 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|CONMEBOL Pre-Olym.: Chile vs. Argentina
|12:45 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Montpellier
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin
|9 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Basketball: NBA
|Clippers at Wizards
|2 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Clippers at Wizards
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Suns at Nets
|3:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Bucks at Trail Blazers
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|St. John’s at Xavier
|1:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Alabama at Georgia
|1:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Northwestern at Purdue
|1:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Wichita State at Tulsa
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|Notre Dame at Virginia
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|Florida at Kentucky
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Northern Iowa at Bradley
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Providence at UConn
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Arkansas at Missouri
|3:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Penn State at Rutgers
|3:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|UAB at North Texas
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|Vanderbilt at Auburn
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Boise State at New Mexico
|5:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s
|6 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|Basketball: High School Girls
|OIA Division II, Championship: Teams TBA
|5:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|OIA Division I, Championship: Teams TBA
|7:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Football
|2024 Senior Bowl Practice
|5:30 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|2024 Senior Bowl Practice
|5:30 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|2024 Senior Bowl Practice
|8 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|2024 Senior Bowl Practice
|8 a.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|GOLF
|2024 Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific
|9 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Kings at Predators
|2:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Kings at Predators
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Sharks at Ducks
|5:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Sharks at Ducks
|5:30 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|HOCKEY: AHL
|Hersey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|2 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240
|93*
|SOCCER
|Premier League: Tottenham vs. Brentford
|9:30 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|TENNIS
|ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin (cont.)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Montpellier
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Davis Cup Qualif.; ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin
|9 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Lakers at Hawks
|2:30 p.m.
|990-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|No local radio sporting events scheduled.
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – January 30, 2024
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.