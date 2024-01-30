comscore Television and radio – January 30, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – January 30, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Pacers at Celtics 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
76ers at Warriors 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
South Carolina at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Boston University at Northeastern 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
Marquette at Villanova 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
North Carolina at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Texas Tech at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
VCU at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Iowa at Indiana 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Syracuse at Boston College 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
Mississippi State at Ole Miss 3:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Seton Hall at DePaul 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Oklahoma State at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Miami at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
San Diego State at Colorado State 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Louisville at Clemson 4 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
Fresno State at UNLV 6 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Football
2024 Senior Bowl Practice 5:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
2024 Senior Bowl Practice 8 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
HOCKEY: NHL
Blue Jackst at Blues 3 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*
SOCCER
Africa Cup: Mali vs. Burkina Faso 6:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic: Uruguay vs. Peru 9:45 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Africa Cup: Morocco vs. South Africa 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle 10:15 a.m. USA 29/555 123
CONMEBOL Pre-Olym.: Chile vs. Argentina 12:45 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Montpellier 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
 
Wednesday
  TIME TV CH HT
Basketball: NBA
Clippers at Wizards 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Clippers at Wizards 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Suns at Nets 3:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
Bucks at Trail Blazers 5 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
St. John’s at Xavier 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Alabama at Georgia 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Northwestern at Purdue 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Wichita State at Tulsa 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
Notre Dame at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Wake Forest at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
Florida at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Northern Iowa at Bradley 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Providence at UConn 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Arkansas at Missouri 3:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Penn State at Rutgers 3:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
UAB at North Texas 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
Vanderbilt at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Boise State at New Mexico 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
Basketball: High School Girls
OIA Division II, Championship: Teams TBA 5:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
OIA Division I, Championship: Teams TBA 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
Football
2024 Senior Bowl Practice 5:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
2024 Senior Bowl Practice 5:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
2024 Senior Bowl Practice 8 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
2024 Senior Bowl Practice 8 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
GOLF
2024 Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific 9 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Kings at Predators 2:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Kings at Predators 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Sharks at Ducks 5:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Sharks at Ducks 5:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
HOCKEY: AHL
Hersey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*
SOCCER
Premier League: Tottenham vs. Brentford 9:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
TENNIS
ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Montpellier 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
Davis Cup Qualif.; ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
NBA: Lakers at Hawks 2:30 p.m. 990-AM
 
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
No local radio sporting events scheduled.
