Man indicted in killing of innocent bystander in Waianae

An Oahu grand jury indicted today Korey Farinas, 21, with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, and seven felony firearms charges in the Jan. 20 shooting in Waianae that killed an innocent bystander.

While Farinas was allegedly targeting people in a vehicle on Farrington Highway, Andrew Quisquirin, 64, was shot and killed in his driveway across the street.

“Mr Farinas may not have been trying to shoot Mr. Quisquirin, but this was no accident,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm, said in a news release. “Mr. Quisquirin wouldn’t have been killed if Mr. Farinas hadn’t intentionally tried to shoot and kill other people as alleged.”

Alm said that Hawaii allows charging a person for a crime even if the victim was not the intended victim, which is commonly known as “transferred intent.”

Farinas is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.