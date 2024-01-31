UH QB Alejado hits ground running after wasting no time getting here

Facing a pressure situation and fast-moving clock, was there any doubt the result would be another completion for quarterback Micah Alejado?

Alejado earned credits in nine fall-semester classes — some taken online — to fulfill Bishop Gorman High’s graduation requirements. That enabled Alejado to enroll at the University of Hawaii earlier this month and participate in the Rainbow Warriors’ spring training for football.

“It was high intensity,” Alejado said of the rush to complete his studies at the Las Vegas high school and then sign up for UH classes. “A lot of things happened really fast. My parents helped me through the process. I made the decision to enroll early because I wanted to get adjusted to college early, and I thought it would give me the best opportunity to get on the field faster.”

In the first two of 15 spring practices, Alejado has impressed with his arm strength, accuracy, quickness and fitness. Bishop Gorman, which was named MaxPrep’s 2023 national champion, is known for an extensive — and intensive — offseason strength and conditioning program.

“To me, he was one of the better (prep) quarterbacks in the country,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “We’re happy to have him. He makes good decisions. He throws the ball with accuracy. He understands football. That’s one of the most important things about playing that position.”

Alejado has bonded with UH’s other three quarterbacks, particularly starter Brayden Schager, whom he refers to as a “big brother.” In December, Schager entered the transfer portal and, after a few days, changed his mind and returned to the Warriors for his senior year. “It’s great he’s back,” Alejado said.

Alejado also has expressed gratitude for his own return. Alejado grew up in Ewa Beach and attended Saint Louis before moving to Las Vegas ahead of his freshman year.

“I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘Dang, I’m in Hawaii again,’” Alejado said. “Just coming out to the facility early in the morning and stuff like that, I look at the ‘H’ every day, and it’s really a blessing to be back here in the next level of life. I’m really having fun.”

Alejado has been preparing for this next level for several years. Bishop Gorman offensive coordinator Craig Canfield had mentored quarterbacks Tate Martell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. “Craig Canfield makes winners out there,” said UH associate head coach Chris Brown, who previously worked as Bishop Gorman’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Bishop Gorman quarterbacks coach Chad Kapanui is a former Rainbow Warrior who was a teammate of Chang’s and played in the run-and-shoot offense.

A few years ago, widely respected quarterbacks coach Vinny Passas moved to Las Vegas. Passas had mentored quarterbacks Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa and Chevan Cordeiro. Passas has worked with Alejado the past several years.

“Coach Vinny has played a big part in my high school and middle school years,” Alejado said. “I went to him every single day, every morning, every Sunday. I felt the repetition of throwing. He helped me with my mechanics and footwork. Being able to do that every single day has helped me become the person I am today.”

Last year, Alejado did not throw an interception. Elijah Palmer, a Bishop Gorman graduate who now plays nickelback for UH, has renewed battles with Alejado in practices.

“It goes back and forth,” Palmer said. “It translates to the game. It makes us better.”

Palmer said a 5-foot-10 frame is not an issue for Alejado. “His confidence,” Palmer said of Alejado’s success. “And he’s a student of the game.”

Alejado said a key to offensive efficiency is studying.

“I think just knowing the playbook by heart and watching a lot of film and knowing everybody’s assignments helps the game move a little faster,” he said, “because you know where everybody’s going based on the reads and the coverages and alignments.”

Brown said there are similarities in styles between Alejado and Tagovailoa.

“So accurate, lefty like Tua, spins the ball like Tua,” Brown said. “The speed and the velocity of the ball and how Tua throws it are so identical. A lot of that came from Coach Vinny Passas teaching him how to throw the ball the right way. When you look at Tua and you look at Micah, very similar in the way they throw.”

Chang said Alejado is “his own individual. He wants to win. He studies a lot of film. He’s a good player. We’ve got some good quarterbacks in that room.”

