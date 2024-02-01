Letter: Omit Trump from ballot for inciting insurrection

Regarding the Jan. 29 letter, “Deplorable to try to omit Trump from the ballot”: What I find deplorable is that certain people don’t understand the reason for having Donald Trump’s name taken off a ballot. If the 14th Amendment, Section 3, were truly being adhered to, he would not appear on any ballot and would not be allowed to run for office. To be sure, he has not been convicted, but all evidence points to him inciting an insurrection and willfully wanting to overthrow our government, the same government that he wishes to preside over once again. The letter writer says, “elections must be free and fair.” Our elections never came into question until Trump lost and called the entire process “rigged.”

Trump wanted to overthrow our government for one purpose; to place himself in power as a dictator and upend every existing norm. Yes, we should be very scared, if we want our republic to survive. We are a republic; if we were a democracy we would not have the antiquated system of the “electoral college” and Hillary Clinton would have been our president.

Ilse Epple

Ewa Beach

