Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Moves toward Alaska, Hawaiian merger

  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 pm
After all Hawaiian Airlines has done to have island branding out in front, it would be a shame to lose it, in the course of its planned Alaska Airlines merger. As long as the kamaaina appointees to the inaugural Hawai‘i Community Advisory Board speak up, loud and proud, about local culture, there seems little danger of that.

Of course, Hawaii residents also have a more universal interest in safety and, given the recent scare over one of Alaska Air’s Boeing airships, surely that’s on the very top of the agenda.

