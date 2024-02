Scoreboard – February 1, 2024

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

College: Cal State Los Angeles vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m.; Cal State East Bay vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m.; Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. Games at

Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hanalani, 6 p.m.;

University at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II/III: single-elimination tournament, TBD at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission vs. Sacred Hearts,

5 p.m. at Saint Louis; TBD at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Championships:

Quarterfinals, Baldwin vs. Punahou, 3 p.m. at Field No. 19; Mililani vs. Hilo, 3 p.m. at Field No. 20; Waiakea vs. Campbell, 3 p.m. at Field No. 21; Kamehameha vs.

Kamehameha-Maui, 3 p.m. at Field No. 22. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II State Championships: Quarterfinals, Waialua/Leilehua winner vs. Kauai, 1 p.m. at Field No. 18; Hawaii Prep/Seabury Hall winner vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15; Waimea/Radford winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m. at Field No. 17; Farrington/Kapaa winner vs. Kalani,

3 p.m. at Field No. 18. Consolation

semifinals, Hawaii Prep/Seabury Hall loser vs. Waialua/Leilehua loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 15; Farrington/Kapaa loser vs. Waimea/Radford loser, 1 p.m. at Field

No. 17. Games at Waipio Peninsula

Soccer Complex.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Cal State Los Angeles vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m.; Cal State Los Angeles vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m.; Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Varsity II/III: single-elimination tournament.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships: Semifinals at main stadium: Kamehameha/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. Waiakea/Campbell winner, 5 p.m.; Mililani/Hilo winner vs. Baldwin/Punahou winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Mililani/Hilo loser vs. Baldwin/Punahou loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15; Kamehameha/Kamehameha-Maui loser vs. Waiakea/Campbell loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 17. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships: Semifinals at main stadium, Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.; Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 19; Game 10 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 20. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Tusculum (Tenn.) vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: 5:30 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Divisional Championships, Day 1, 4 p.m. at Pearl City.

Softball

Makua Ali’i

Wednesday

Makules 17, Kool Katz 4

Hui Ohana 13, Go Deep 3

Action 23, Sons Of Hawaii 11

Islanders 12, Golden Eagles 5

P.H. Shipyard 20, Yankees 15

Bad Company 13, Na Pueo 0

Aikane 17, Firehouse 5

Hawaiians 19, Fat Katz 18

Lokahi 17, Zen 16

Sportsmen 20, Na Kahuna 2

Ho’o Ikaika 18, Waipio 6

BASKETBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity II/III

Single-elimination tournament

La Pietra 28, Island Pacific 24.

Top scorers—LaP: R. Kobatake 9.

IPA: S. Jones 9.

Wednesday

Girls Varsity 1-AA

Kamehameha 59, Punahou 14.

Top scorers–KSK: Ceanne Baliaris 13, Darcie-Marie Gonzalez 8, Lanakila Nitta 8. Pun: Kamalieonalani Myers-Rosa 6.