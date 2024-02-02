comscore Letter: Tourists should gladly pay climate impact fee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Tourists should gladly pay climate impact fee

  • Today
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / NOVEMBER 2015 Hawaii’s attraction to visitors includes access to natural resources and scenery, such as of the Koolau Mountains at Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden.

    Hawaii’s attraction to visitors includes access to natural resources and scenery, such as of the Koolau Mountains at Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden.

Nurturing Hawaii’s nature should be a high priority for all, including tourists. For the past several years now, I’ve spent a few months annually here and would gladly pay a reasonable climate impact fee for the preservation of Hawaii’s natural resources. I hope other visitors would feel accordingly.

The proposed $25 fee is reasonable, realistic, and an awesome privilege and responsibility. I would encourage state lawmakers to assure this money would not be commingled with other funds to ensure its 100% use for the intended purpose of preserving and protecting the natural world of the Hawaiian islands.

Dr. Peter Gilmour

Chicago

