Letter: Tourists should gladly pay climate impact fee

Nurturing Hawaii’s nature should be a high priority for all, including tourists. For the past several years now, I’ve spent a few months annually here and would gladly pay a reasonable climate impact fee for the preservation of Hawaii’s natural resources. I hope other visitors would feel accordingly.
The proposed $25 fee is reasonable, realistic, and an awesome privilege and responsibility. I would encourage state lawmakers to assure this money would not be commingled with other funds to ensure its 100% use for the intended purpose of preserving and protecting the natural world of the Hawaiian islands.
Dr. Peter Gilmour
Chicago
