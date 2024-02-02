Letter: Tourists should gladly pay climate impact fee

Nurturing Hawaii’s nature should be a high priority for all, including tourists. For the past several years now, I’ve spent a few months annually here and would gladly pay a reasonable climate impact fee for the preservation of Hawaii’s natural resources. I hope other visitors would feel accordingly.

The proposed $25 fee is reasonable, realistic, and an awesome privilege and responsibility. I would encourage state lawmakers to assure this money would not be commingled with other funds to ensure its 100% use for the intended purpose of preserving and protecting the natural world of the Hawaiian islands.

Dr. Peter Gilmour

Chicago

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter