Off the news: Fire and winds cause ag-land losses

Add $23 million in losses for Maui farmers and ranchers affected by the August wind- and firestorm on West Maui to the billions in damage caused to properties and possessions in Lahaina and Kula. On Hawaii island, high winds and fire caused about $100,000 in losses.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture tallied property damage, livestock deaths, lost customers and reduced ag sales between August and December 2023. About 500 acres of cropland was lost, and 7,850 acres of pasture was damaged.