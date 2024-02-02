Off the news: Inspect railings after 5th-floor collapse

Important Lesson One from Tuesday’s balcony-railing collapse off the fifth floor of a Waikiki hotel: Never lean heavily against any high-rise railing.

Lesson Two: All hotels and high-rises should be diligently inspecting their balcony railings — especially older properties particularly vulnerable to the elements.

It’s fortunate indeed that no one was injured — from the balcony or among anyone below — when the balcony railing suddenly toppled down from the Moana Surfrider Hotel.

“We take this matter very seriously,” a hotel spokeswoman said. “The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority.”

As well it should be — at that property as well as the many high-rise properties across Oahu.