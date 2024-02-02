Off the news: Inspect railings after 5th-floor collapse

Important Lesson One from Tuesday’s balcony-railing collapse off the fifth floor of a Waikiki hotel: Never lean heavily against any high-rise railing.
Lesson Two: All hotels and high-rises should be diligently inspecting their balcony railings — especially older properties particularly vulnerable to the elements.
It’s fortunate indeed that no one was injured — from the balcony or among anyone below — when the balcony railing suddenly toppled down from the Moana Surfrider Hotel.
“We take this matter very seriously,” a hotel spokeswoman said. “The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority.”
As well it should be — at that property as well as the many high-rise properties across Oahu.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.