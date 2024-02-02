Kamehameha beats 3 seed KS-Maui in OT

Kamehameha girls soccer players tried unsuccessfully to score with their feet and heads in regulation against Kamehameha-Maui.

Instead, it was Ionare Ve‘e and her stomach that came through with a golden goal in a matchup of Warriors.

Ve‘e knocked the ball into the goal with her midsection off a corner kick from Madison Sharrer in the 83rd minute as Kamehameha beat Kamehameha-Maui.

“I actually hit it in with my body,” Ve‘e said. “I was trying to focus on capitalizing on this play knowing that we’re in overtime and have to get a golden goal, and Maddie played a great ball.”

Ve‘e and Sharrer both said their coaches told them the game would come down to an “ugly” goal because of the muddy field conditions, which were the worst of all the quarterfinal games.

Kamehameha will face Campbell in today’s semifinals.

“We know that Campbell is definitely a strong team,” Sharrer said. “We’ve seen them battle it out with Mililani. Usually, Campbell is a pretty feisty game, so we know just to bring it with everything we’ve got.”

Sharrer’s corner kick came from the right side.

“For the most part, I usually take (the corner kicks) and so knowing that we were in overtime and it was golden goal, we knew that we had to capitalize on the corner kicks,” Sharrer said. “I just made sure to try and drop it right over the keeper knowing that our team is pretty good at getting a body on it. I knew somebody would be on the back end of it.”

Ve‘e fought past traffic in front of the goal to get to the ball.

“I had someone in front of me, but I knew just to follow just in case it would come back (to me),” she said.

Kamehameha and Kamehameha-Maui played on even terms over the first 80-plus minutes.

“Great game. Kamehameha-Maui is such a great team. I feel like we always have to play them at states (in the early rounds), which is unfortunate,” Kamehameha coach Missy Moore said.

OTHER DIVISION I QUARTERFINALS

Punahou 3, Baldwin 0

Carly Ann Cormack scored goals in the 50th and 66th

minutes after Laulea Ah Mook Sang tallied in the 35th as

the top-seeded Buffanblu beat the Bears.

Mililani 2, Hilo 0

Kamryn Albeso scored in the 16th minute and Atianna

Fuamatu-Maafala extended the lead in the 47th as the

Trojans defeated the fourth-seeded Vikings.

DIVISION II QUARTERFINALS

Kauai 5, Leilehua 2

Coral Turner scored at the four-minute mark as the top-seeded Red Raiders rolled past the Mules. Carly Dela Cruz (22nd), Kylah Racca (39th), Aileah Villatora (50th) and Keira Bartholomew (54th) also scored.

Pac-Five 4,

Hawaii Prep 0

Solala Nasu scored twice (4th, 77th) as the Wolfpack dominated Ka Makani.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 3,

Waimea 0

Mia Chow (5th), Alohi Kalaola-Maruquin (19th) and Rebekah Sipinga (73rd) scored goals to lift the second-seeded Warriors past the Menehunes.

Kapaa 2, Kalani 0

Julia Durocher (14th) and Kailee-Ann Baltazar (30th) tallied goals as the Warriors ousted the thirdseeded Falcons.