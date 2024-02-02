Scoreboard – February 2, 2024

Calendar
Today
BASEBALL
College: Cal State Los Angeles vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m.; Cal State Los Angeles vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m.; Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.
BASKETBALL
ILH girls, Varsity II/III: single-elimination tournament.
SOCCER
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships: Semifinals at main stadium: Kamehameha vs. Campbell, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Hilo vs. Baldwin, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15; Kamehameha-Maui vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m. at Field No. 17. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships: Semifinals at main stadium, Kapaa vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 1 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Kauai, 3 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Hawaii Prep vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Field No. 19; Kalani vs. Waimea, 3 p.m. at Field No. 20. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
College men: Tusculum (Tenn.) vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
WRESTLING
ILH boys and girls: 5:30 p.m. at ‘Iolani.
OIA: Divisional Championships, Day 1, 4 p.m. at Pearl City.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College: doubleheader, Cal State East Bay vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.
BASKETBALL
Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.
CANOE PADDLING
ILH: Race-Off, if needed, 8:30 a.m., start and end at Magic Island.
DIVING
ILH: Last Chance Meet, 9 a.m. at Kamehameha.
PRECISION AIR RIFLERY
ILH: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships: Final, Kamehameha/Campbell winner vs. Punahou/Mililani winner, 7 p.m. at main stadium. Third place, Kamehameha/Campbell loser vs. Punahou/Mililani loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 15. Fifth place, Waiakea/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. Baldwin/Hilo winner, 1 p.m. at Field No. 7. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships: Final, Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kapaa winner vs. Kauai/Pac-Five winner, 5 p.m. at main stadium. Third place, Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kapaa vs. Kauai/Pac-Five loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15. Fifth place, Waimea/Kalani winner vs. Leilehua/Hawaii Prep winner, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. Consolation, Radford vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m. at Field No. 22.
TENNIS
Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Courts.
WRESTLING
ILH boys: Dual tournament 2 p.m. at ‘Iolani.
OIA: Divisional Championships, Day 2, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College: exhibition, Hawaii Alumni Game, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
College: Cal State Los Angeles vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.; Cal State Los Angeles vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.
VOLLEYBALL
College men: Tusculum (Tenn.) vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
CANOE PADDLING
ILH
From Ala Moana/Magic Island to Kewalos and back
(3 miles)
Wednesday
Girls Varsity I
1. Kamehameha 27:51. 2. Punahou 28:15. 3. Mid-Pacific 28:35. 4 ‘Iolani 30:21. 5. Pac-Five 30:35.
Girls Varsity II
1. Kamehameha 28:44. 2. Punahou 30:17. 3. Mid-Pacific 30:23. 4. Damien 32:35. 5. Pac-Five 33:45.
Mixed JV
1. Kamehameha 26:09. 2. Saint Louis/Sacred Hearts 28:59. 3. Punahou 29:11. 4. ‘Iolani 31:46.
Girls JV I
1. Punahou 29:23. 2. Kamehameha 30:09. 3. ‘Iolani 30:21. 4. Maryknoll 31:52. 5. Le Jardin 32:16.
Girls JV II
1. Kamehameha 30:55. 2. Punahou 31:29. 3. ‘Iolani 33:12. 4. Pac-Five 33:18. 5. St. Andrew’s 33:30.
SOCCER
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships
Thursday
At Waipio Soccer Complex
Quarterfinals
Punahou 3, Baldwin 0
Goal scorers—Pun: Laulea Ah Mook Sang (35th), Carly Ann Cormack (50th, 66th).
Mililani 2, Hilo 0
Goal scorers—Mil: Kamryn Albeso (16th), Atianna Fuamatu-Maafala (47th).
Campbell 2, Waiakea 1
Goal scorers—Wkea: Ailani Franklin (60th). Campbell: Sierra Sam Fong (40th), Miyah Suster (45th).
Kamehameha 1, KS-Maui 0, OT
Goal scorers—KSK: Ionare Ve’e (83rd).
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships
Wednesday
At Waipio Soccer Complex
First Round
Leilehua 13, Waialua 0
Goal scorers—Alexyz Nakamoto (3rd, 5th, 16th, 52nd), Maci Rivera (9th, 62nd), Zoe Maikai (12th, 25th, 45th, 46th, 73rd), Cali Moniz-Kealoha (39th), Claire Elsen (79th).
Hawaii Prep 4, Seabury Hall 0
Goal scorers—Nina Cipriano (9th), Kirra Geesey (21st), Nohea Lansdale (23rd), Maddie Buczyna (79th).
Waimea 4, Radford 1
Goal scorers—Waim: Kendra Knapp (3rd, 32nd, 43rd), Kendra Suga (29th). Rad: Sadie Schulz (61st).
Kapaa 9, Farrington 0
Goal scorers—Kap: Shyloh McCann (1st, 68th), Hiilei Hamberg (5th, 11th), Liliwai Keahiolalo (9th), Carlyn Rapozo-Kamoku (41st, 63rd), Julia Durocher (49th), Madison Silva (60th).
Thursday
At Waipio Soccer Complex
Consolation Semifinals
Seabury Hall 6, Waialua 1
Goal scorers—Sea: Quinn Quinabo (17th), Erika Hammer (28th, 31st, 41st), Victoria Osborn (76th), own goal (46th). Wlua: Sophia Jones (44th)
Radford 2, Farrington 1 (2OT/PK)
Goal scorers—Farr: Maria Romero (14th). Rad: Niueni Elisara (31st). PK: Radford 4-3
Quarterfinals
Kauai 5, Leilehua 2
Goal scorers—Lei: Zoe Maikai (6th), Alexyz Nakamoto (53rd). Kauai: Coral Turner (4th), Kylah Racca (39th), Carly Dela Cruz (22nd), Aileah Villatora (50th), Keira Bartholomew (54th).
Pac-Five 4, Hawaii Prep 0
Goal scorers—P5: Solala Nasu (4th, 77th), Camrynn Nitta (17th), Jordyn Remily (25th)
KS-Hawaii 3, Waimea 0
Goal scorers—KSH: Mia Chow (5th), Alohi Kalaola-Maruquin (19th), Rebekah Sipinga (73rd).
Kapaa 2, Kalani 0
Goal scorers—Kapaa: Julia Durocher (14th), Kailee-Ann Baltazar (30th)
