Letter: Trump cult of personality keeps citizens at odds

To the letter writer who doesn’t understand why anyone could be “scared” at the prospect of a Donald Trump reelection (“Many reasons to not be ‘scared’ of Trump,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25): It’s Trump’s cult of personality that causes his followers to perform heinous and violent criminal acts, such as the storming of our nation’s Capitol.

As columnist Froma Harrop wrote, “in Trump world everything has to be turned into a culture war” — and so the country is kept endlessly embattled from within, with Trump our self-proclaimed savior/dictator uber alles.

Jared Wickware

Kalihi

