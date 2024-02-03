CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
College: doubleheader, Cal State East Bay vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.
BASKETBALL
Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.
ILH: Division II Final, Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 2 p.m.
CANOE PADDLING
ILH: Race-Off, if needed, 8:30 a.m., start and end at Magic Island.
DIVING
ILH: Last Chance Meet, 9 a.m. at Kamehameha.
PRECISION AIR RIFLERY
ILH: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Island Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships: Final, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. at main stadium. Third place, Campbell vs. Mililani, 1 p.m. at Field No. 15. Fifth place, Baldwin vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 1 p.m. at Field No. 7. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships: Final, Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m. at main stadium. Third place, Kauai vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15. Fifth place, Hawaii Prep vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. Consolation, Seabury Hall vs. Radford, 3 p.m. at Field No. 22.
TENNIS
Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Courts.
WRESTLING
ILH boys: Dual tournament 2 p.m. at ‘Iolani.
OIA: Divisional Championships, Day 2, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College: exhibition, Hawaii Alumni Game, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
College: Cal State Los Angeles vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.; Cal State Los Angeles vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.
VOLLEYBALL
College men: Tusculum (Tenn.) vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Scoreboard – Feb. 3, 2024
