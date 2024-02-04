CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
College: exhibition, Hawaii Alumni Game, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
College: Cal State Los Angeles vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.; Cal State Los Angeles vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.
VOLLEYBALL
College men: Tusculum (Tenn.) vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
ILH boys, Varsity II: Damien at Le Jardin, 6 p.m. Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division I Championships: First Round, Moanalua at Waiakea, 4 p.m.; Radford at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Mililani at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Kailua at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I Championships: First Round, Kapolei at Kealakehe, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.; Kalani at Campbell, 4 p.m.; Pearl City at King Kekaulike, 4 p.m
Scoreboard | Sports
Scoreboard – Feb. 4, 2024
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
CALENDAR
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.