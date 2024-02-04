Scoreboard – Feb. 4, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: exhibition, Hawaii Alumni Game, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: Cal State Los Angeles vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.; Cal State Los Angeles vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Tusculum (Tenn.) vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Damien at Le Jardin, 6 p.m. Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division I Championships: First Round, Moanalua at Waiakea, 4 p.m.; Radford at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Mililani at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Kailua at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I Championships: First Round, Kapolei at Kealakehe, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.; Kalani at Campbell, 4 p.m.; Pearl City at King Kekaulike, 4 p.m