Living Treasures luncheon to fete 5 Hawaii residents

The 49th annual Living Treasures of Hawai‘i event on Saturday will honor five exceptional people who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and Hawaii’s multifaceted culture.

Davianna McGregor, Douglas Chong, Sarah Keahi, Julian Ako and Ricardo Trimillos will be recognized at a gala luncheon at 11 a.m. in the Coral Ballroom at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Tickets for the event are available through the website of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii, which was inspired to create the program in 1976 by the Living National Treasures of Japan, an announcement said.

A brief background of each honoree follows:

>> Davianna McGregor is a professor emerita, devoting 49 years to the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She is a trailblazer in the field of ethnic studies, a prolific scholar, a dedicated community activist (in the Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana) and a strong health care advocate.

McGregor also has been a powerful proponent for the recognition and preservation of Hawaiian culture, and an adviser to state agencies, national organizations and other groups.

>> Douglas D.L Chong is the preeminent authority on the history of the Chinese in the islands. Fluent in five Chinese dialects, he is active in practicing and teaching the rituals and practices of Chinese memorial rites, and other means of cultural preservation.

Chong is a vital contributor to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Hawai‘i Chinese History Center, which became a hub for researchers worldwide. He’s dedicated 40 years to UH and the state Department of Education.

>> Sarah Ilialoha Keahi is a distinguished leader in the Hawaiian musical renaissance and renowned for her role in the revival of the Hawaiian language and education. For 40 years she was an inspiration at Kameha­meha Schools, teaching language, history and culture. Her pioneering efforts led to Hawaiian language becoming a mandatory requirement at the school.

Keahi also became a respected kumu hula and served as a judge in hula competitions.

>> Julian Keikilani Ako was a teacher and administrator at Kamehameha Schools for nearly 40 years, where he prepared youth for higher education, instilling in them values of service and leadership.

As a member of the Interscholastic League of Honolulu board, he played a pivotal role in shaping policies, and he was co-chair of the Harvard University Principals Center National Advisory Board.

Ako is also an accomplished and award-winning composer of mele (songs), earning two Na Hoku Hanohano Haku Mele of the Year Awards in 2001 and 2003.

>> Ricardo “Ric” Trimillos, professor emeritus of ethnomusicology at UH, has had profound impact as an advocate for Hawaiian music and culture, and as a mentor to countless students.

Also former chair of Asian studies at the UH Manoa, his academic expertise extended internationally as a consultant on ethnomusicology with various governments and institutions.

Trimillos is also trained in classical piano and excels in Filipino “rondalla” and “kulintang,” and Japanese “gagaku” court music and koto. He served as a panelist for the National Endowment for the Arts International and Folk Arts Programs, an advisory board member for the Smithsonian Institution Folklife Program and a commissioner with the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

Visit hongwanjihawaii.com for information, reservations and tickets, sold for $105.