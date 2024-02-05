On the Move: Steven Syas

Sea Life Park Hawaii has named Steven Syas general manager. Previously director of revenue, Syas has also served as director of food and beverage and as director of food serv­ice from 2018 to 2021, prior to rejoining Sea Life Park Hawaii in 2022. His 30 years of experience in hiring, training, operations and guest services also includes senior positions at Sodexo, RT Hawaii and Cinnamon’s at the Ilikai.

