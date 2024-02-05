Vital Statistics: Jan. 26-Feb.1, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
>> Kaitlyn Brook Azamghavami and Wesley Thomas Houser
>> Payton Boyd Binns and Jessica Nicole Crabtree
>> Alyssa Deann Bundy and Cory Richard Osborn
>> Andre Victor Clarizio and Judy Yun-Huei Shih
>> Emily Ann DeVore and Isaac Hermon Holloway
>> Connie Marie Doman and Bryan Matthew Niemiec
>> Toby Dunaway and Trevor Messer
>> Samantha Lea Elwell and Harshal Hemantkumar Patel
>> Reece Nicolas Sakata Garma and Megan Miyoko Kibota
>> Trinity Synclair Gilliam and Christian Gabriel Santillan
>> Brody Lee Green and Brooke Jeanette Allen
>> Martin Hrao and Gabriela Rychnovska
>> Jieun Jeong and Brandon Roy Jackson
>> George Charles Kenny Kuhio Keliikuli and Moana Marie Troxell
>> Brenden Daniel Kuennen and Tamara Mary Rundle
>> Michelle Capillas Lacuata and Taylor David Negron
>> Branin Luke Leach and Lindsay Renee Millinger
>> Jingwen Li and Junbao Xue
>> Yuhao Liu and Timothy Dylan Peacock
>> Natasha Mayumi Martin and Natalie Jeanne Willis
>> Sidney Vicente Morales and Bea Danica Solis Cawi
>> Chasetin Bayne Nash-Santiago and Charity Anelaokalani Kalama
>> William Finau Nye and Melany Jean Bush
>> Olin Louis Ostenson and Norma Mariluz Gimenez Cubilla
>> Jasmine Apala O Ku‘u Maka Padeken-Pasigan and Ezra Lester Kekaimaluokalani Cristobal
>> Vicente Tomas Potzsch and Samantha Zuro
>> Paul Michael Riordan and Arianna Anne Campanaro
>> Levi Alexander Smith and Min Jung Koh
>> Dominic Francisco Soriano and Reina Marie Manguiat Sanz
>> Barry Lynn Trousdale and Georgia Ann Jackson-Thompson
>> Orlando Gene Williams and Ashlee Corin Wilson
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
>> Morgan Blasch
>> Ryder Bjorn Akio Cruz
>> Chloe Madison Maka le‘a makana ‘O Na lani Weller Dela Cruz
>> Amira Rose Djekich
>> Joel Beckford Gavin
>> Noa Jaymes Hadley
>> Keao Hereiti Hinkley
>> Jolene Cristina Mahinalani Jamorabon-Koki
>> Nova-Skye Victoria Kaleiu‘imaikalanieho‘iikamaluhiamekealoha Kaleiohi
>> Armani Marie Kaufmann
>> Austen Chuan you Liu
>> Drezyn Lorenzo Keani Marshall
>> Amina Noelle McKie
>> Benjamin David Ochiai
>> Maxi Zion Ojeda
>> Oakland Antonio Pinera
>> Pualena Angela Dayanan Rojas
>> Kinsley Anela Versola
