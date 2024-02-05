UH water polo team beats No. 1 USC

The No. 4 Hawaii women’s water polo team defeated USC 10-6 on Sunday, its second triumph over a No. 1-ranked squad this season.

UH’s Daisy Logtens posted 15 saves and Bia Mantellato Dias scored three goals in the third-place game of the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, Calif.

“She was stellar,” Hawaii coach Maureen Cole said in a press release of Logtens. “There were a few letdowns throughout the game and she bailed us out on a number of occasions and she was awesome.”

It was the first time the Rainbow Wahine (8-1) defeated the Trojans (4-2) since April 29, 2006, and snapped UH’s 27-game losing streak in the series.

“I think it’s exciting for the potential for this group and what we can accomplish this season and it motivates us to see where we’re at,” Cole said. “There’s so many places where we can still get a lot better, so to have this win early is great motivation to move forward toward our ultimate goal for our season.”

The Rainbow Wahine defeated preseason No. 1 Stanford on Jan. 20 in the Fresno State Polo-Palooza.

UH returns to action Feb. 23 for the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, Calif.