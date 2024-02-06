Injured hiker, 40s, airlifted from Lanikai pillbox trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning airlifted an injured hiker from the trail popularly known as “Lanikai pillbox” in Kailua.
The Honolulu Fire Department said a woman in her 40s suffered an injury and was unable to descend the trail — officially known as the Kaiwa Ridge Trail — on her own.
HFD received a 911 call for the injured hiker at about 9 a.m. and responded with six units and 17 personnel.
Firefighters who ascended by foot reached the hiker at 9:33 a.m. and provided her with basic life support.
The hiker was then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby landing zone where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 9:46 a.m. EMS treated the woman for an ankle injury and took her to the hospital in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
