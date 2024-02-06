Column: Start now on food systems planning

As the state Legislature gets into full swing, it is clear that the focus is, once again, responding to crises. This year they are the wildfires that devastated Maui in August 2023 and the longstanding issues that contributed to this preventable disaster. In previous legislative sessions, the focus was COVID-19 and its economic and social consequences. These crises are but two of many examples of the types of global and climate-related challenges that impact our food system that we must learn from and prepare for now. There is no time to waste.

With the exception of select fruits, vegetables and fish, the majority of food consumed in Hawaii is imported, including that of the tourism industry supporting over 9 million visitors each year. Though varying significantly by commodity, this estimated 85%-90% imported food translates to billions of dollars of leaving our state each year that fails to support local farmers, fishers and food processors.

This ongoing dependence on imported foods prevents diversifica- tion of the economy, limits livelihood opportunities for aspiring producers, and can make Hawaii more vulnerable to economic disruptions, fuel price fluctuations, and catastrophic natural disasters.

We see significant health inequities in the low-income and indigenous communities here; 2022 statewide chronic household food insecurity here has recently been estimated at 9.1% by the USDA Economic Research Service. About 14.3% of adults experienced food insecurity in 2021, and a shocking 48% of households with school-aged children experienced food insecurity in March 2021, during the peak of pandemic.

The evidence is clear: We are unable to adequately feed our community healthy food even in good times, and fail miserably during times of crisis. Many of our producers are struggling, and still we have no plan in place to shape a different set of outcomes for the food and agriculture sector of Hawaii. This does not bode well.

We have a choice to prepare, or not, for future climate change-induced impacts. Not preparing will result in greater human, economic and environmental harm. One of the biggest levers that we have in mitigating climate change and its impacts on a global and local level is developing sustainable food systems.

There are numerous models, specific strategies and a robust body of science we can draw upon to build greater food system health, equity, resilience and sustainability. To implement this body of knowledge in a way that works for Hawaii, we need a deep understanding of our current food resources and challenges; a long-term vision for our local food system; and coordinated strategic action to get us there.

To that end, Senate Bill 2414 (companion bill House Bill 2130) seeks to establish the Sustainable Food Systems Working Group, which would be required to report back its findings before the 2025 session. The group would serve to develop an interagency food systems plan for Hawaii by drawing on those with expertise in a diversity of fields related to food and sustainability, including agriculture, social equity and food justice, health, education and workforce development, and fair labor.

We are also past due to convene to review the climate science, the lessons learned from recent disasters, and develop greater food system resilience and disaster preparation strategies. Preparing ourselves for climate change, specifically within the area of food systems, will require an integrated approach that involves multiple sectors and scaled implementation.

While the potential risk of not doing so is dire, the potential benefit of taking action is huge.

A recent study found that a transition to sustainable food systems could result in $10 trillion in benefits a year globally. With our climate, potential for sustainable agricultural and constraints of being a remote island in the Pacific, Hawaii could be a leading example of using food systems as a vehicle for environmental, social, cultural and economic resilience in the face of uncertain times. Or we could choose not to take action, and suffer the consequences.

Albie Miles, Ph.D., is an associate professor for sustainable community food systems at University of Hawaii-West Oahu.