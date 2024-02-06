Letter: Looking for a better gauge of rail success

The Jan. 28 letter, “Calculations find fare covers 3% of rail costs,” is debatable. A good percentage of the mentioned 90,000 rides per month are probably transferring from or to The Bus. These riders were regular bus riders before the rail began running, not new revenue. If you count the fares from regular riders who are transferring, the fare should be counted for The Bus.

The rail’s ability to generate revenue (to offset its operating cost) should be calculated based on how many riders now leave their cars at home to ride the rail.

Simply check the Holo card data or simpler yet, poll the riders.

Ted Kanemori

Kaneohe

