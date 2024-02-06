Letter: Remove speed humps, bring back the quiet

I read Poppy Vaioleti’s letter published in the paper today and she is right (“Put the brakes against too many speed humps,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 1). I agree with her that so many large speed humps along Kamehameha Highway in the Kahuku area are causing traffic jams for commutes, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through, and taking a toll on vehicles.

Along with these woes, the speed humps are creating a great deal of noise. I live along Kamehameha Highway and a once-quiet country neighborhood has been transformed into the noise decibel of an inner city. My dog reacts to the noise the large trucks make traversing these huge humps as he does to fireworks.

The size and the number of these humps seems unnecessary, and definitely over the top. I think some should be removed, and the remaining humps should be changed to smaller ones that are easier to navigate.

Jan Harney

Kahuku

