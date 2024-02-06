Letter: Voters open eyes to immigration politics

Immigration is, at best, third behind economic issues in the minds of voters. Stoking fear of brown immigrants crossing the southern border is meant to distract from the economic stability of “Bidenomics.” Voters are beginning to notice. Voters are also seeing, especially in Florida and Texas, that migrant workers, who take jobs that Americans don’t want, are essential to the U.S. economy.

The U.S. Senate’s immigration legislation, basically a Republican bill, will be killed in the Republican House to keep immigration as a presidential election issue. We seem to forget that one of President Biden’s first legislative proposals was comprehensive immigration reform. Republicans have been sitting on it for three years.

Biden is succeeding at repairing Trump’s economic disaster; Republicans are trying to tank his economic success.

Perhaps this coming election, voters will, in their own best economic and national interest, oust the cynics, obstructionists and insurrectionists up and down the ticket and return sanity to government.

Melvin Sakamoto

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter