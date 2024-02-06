comscore Off the news: Public must keep tabs on rogue cops | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Public must keep tabs on rogue cops

  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Transparency is a top public concern about police operations, and it’s gratifying to see it delivered in the latest Honolulu Police Department discipline report. Since 2020 the law has required these annual reports to include officers’ names.

Besides the identities, the Honolulu Police Commission is also able to track patterns of misconduct among the latest tally of 29 disciplinary actions, and recommend fixes to HPD. The panel should get a start on Wednesday, when the report will be on the agenda.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Off the news: Perfect site can’t be enemy of the good

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up