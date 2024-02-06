Off the news: Public must keep tabs on rogue cops

Transparency is a top public concern about police operations, and it’s gratifying to see it delivered in the latest Honolulu Police Department discipline report. Since 2020 the law has required these annual reports to include officers’ names.
Besides the identities, the Honolulu Police Commission is also able to track patterns of misconduct among the latest tally of 29 disciplinary actions, and recommend fixes to HPD. The panel should get a start on Wednesday, when the report will be on the agenda.
