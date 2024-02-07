Letter: Customers shouldn’t foot bill for Maui fires

According to the article, “Electrical utilities could face more regulation” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 29): Hawaiian Electric Co. wants to be able to shift its future costs for legal settlements associated with the Lahaina wildfires and its mitigation costs to ratepayers, through House Bill 2265 and Senate Bill 2922. How rude!

Dan R. Hawkins

Mililani

