Letter: Don’t fall for economic hype about BAC bill

House Bill 1935 would lower the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) for diving from 0.08% to 0.05%. Significant evidence from other states and countries shows this will save lives and prevent injuries. Even Anheuser-Busch publicly supports this change.
Don’t be fooled by alcohol hospitality industry arguments that lowering the BAC will decrease profits and force layoffs. A February 2022 report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration concluded that lowering the BAC from 0.08% to 0.05% in Utah had no negative economic impacts. In fact, per capita consumption, tourism and tax revenue all increased after the law’s 2018 implementation.
For each of the last three legislative sessions, a bill lowering the BAC to 0.05% has been introduced and then killed with no explanation. HB 1935 will make our roads safer for everyone, keiki and kupuna alike.
I encourage all to support this move to save lives and make our roads safer. Contact your lawmakers and ask them to lower the BAC to 0.05%.
Michael Sparks
Kihei
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.