Letter: Don’t fall for economic hype about BAC bill

House Bill 1935 would lower the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) for diving from 0.08% to 0.05%. Significant evidence from other states and countries shows this will save lives and prevent injuries. Even Anheuser-Busch publicly supports this change.

Don’t be fooled by alcohol hospitality industry arguments that lowering the BAC will decrease profits and force layoffs. A February 2022 report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration concluded that lowering the BAC from 0.08% to 0.05% in Utah had no negative economic impacts. In fact, per capita consumption, tourism and tax revenue all increased after the law’s 2018 implementation.

For each of the last three legislative sessions, a bill lowering the BAC to 0.05% has been introduced and then killed with no explanation. HB 1935 will make our roads safer for everyone, keiki and kupuna alike.

I encourage all to support this move to save lives and make our roads safer. Contact your lawmakers and ask them to lower the BAC to 0.05%.

Michael Sparks

Kihei

