Mushroom madness

Portobello mushrooms have a strong flavor and hefty texture. They are a great substitute for meat and an even better side dish. The mushrooms are thickly sliced and dipped in a beaten egg, then a mix ture of breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese and pepper. If you buy very fresh mushrooms, you won’t need to scrape off the dark gills, but plan on it. Fried quickly in oil, they are a flavorful snack or crunchy side dish at your next dinner.

Fried Cheesy Portobello Mushrooms

Ingredients:

* 2 portobello mushrooms

* 1 large egg, beaten

* 1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs

* 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

* Optional: 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

* Neutral oil for frying

Directions:

Using a spoon, scrape away the dark gills of the mushroom unless your mushrooms are very fresh. Slice mushrooms into 1/2to 3/4-inch strips and cut o~ stem. Mix breadcrumbs with cheese and pepper, if using. Dip mushroom pieces into beaten egg then press breadcrumb mixture into mushrooms. Heat oil to medium- high in a skillet to about 1/4-inch deep. Place breaded mushrooms strips in oil and cook until crispy, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until all sides are browned. Place on paper towels to drain. Serve hot. Serve plain or make your favorite dipping sauce.

Makes about 4 servings as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.