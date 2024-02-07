Hawaii Grown Notebook: basketball, wrestling, swimming and water polo

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha), Willamette: Scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds in an 89-76 loss to Linfield.

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind), Gallaudet: Had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with a season-high three blocks and two steals in a 71-62 win over Penn State-Abington. He has started every game this season and played a season- high 31 minutes in the victory.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Missed only three shots, one of them from the line, and scored 14 points in a 93-73 win over Lewis & Clark. Holtz was coming off a game in which he played only nine minutes and scored two points. He is 17 points away from becoming the 11th player in school history to score 1,000 in his career.

>> Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Broke out of a slump with 17 points in an 89-76 loss to Linfield, hitting five 3-pointers and dishing out four assists. He had 16 points combined in his previous three games.

>> Christmas Togiai (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Scored 22 points in 30 minutes in a 76-62 loss to Merced but was held to three points on 1-for-10 shooting in a 61-59 win over Simpson two days later. Even though his stroke was off, he collected seven rebounds and nine assists in the victory.

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Scored 23 points with five rebounds in 25 minutes in a 99-67 loss to Alabama, his first time over 20 points in two weeks. Smith hit eight of his 14 shots and sits No. 6 in program history in field-goal percentage at 57.4% behind former NBA player Wiley Peck’s 57.8%.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Malie Marfil (Kamehameha), Mount Mercy: Scored 13 points with a team-leading five assists in a 91-74 win over Graceland, then slipped to four points in a 59-57 win over Park three nights later to end her string of scoring in double figures at seven. The Mustangs have won seven games in a row with Marfil in the starting lineup.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Was one of only six available wrestlers for his team on senior night, but won his match at 149 pounds with a takedown 30 seconds in on his way to a 13-3 major decision. The Eagles lost to Montana State-Northern 33-14. He won 2-0 the previous night, but Embry-Riddle lost 33-9 to the University of Providence.

>> Rysan Leong (Kalaheo), Menlo: Won the 165-pound championship at the Oaks Open, with all three of his wins coming against NCAA Division II opposition. He won his first match 18-3 by pin with 30 seconds left and then he scored an escape with one second left to beat Devin Alexander of Cal Poly 6-5 and claim the title. The NAIA Oaks celebrated senior night the previous night with Leong pinning his opponent from Simpson College in 4:45.

>> Kanai Tapia (Kamehameha), Menlo: Dominated the 157-pound class at the Oaks Open, winning his first two matches by 15-0 scores, and stepped it up even more with a 19-1 technical fall over Zahi Davis for the championship. Tapia beat his opponent 18-2 on senior night the previous evening.

>> Kysen Terukina (Kamehameha), Iowa State: Led off a 29-11 victory over West Virginia with a 10-7 win over Jett Strickenberger, taking the lead with a takedown to end the second period and dominating the third with four near-fall points. The Cyclones are No. 4 in the NCAA.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Won five of six matches in the 116-pound class of the FSU Bobcat Open, pinning two opponents and collecting her other victories by medical forfeit, 2-1 and 11-6. Her lone loss came in a first-period pin at the hands of King’s Melanie Mendoza.

>> Emily Paulino (Kalani), Midland: Dropped down to 123 pounds and took second at the Grand View Open, winning her first two matches before knocking out fellow Hawaii wrestler and top seed Alana Vivas on criteria after battling to a 2-2 tie. That put Paulino into the championship, where she lost to Karlee Brooks of the Elite Accelerator Program 10-0.

>> Alana Vivas (Kamehameha), Menlo: Took third place at the Grand View Open, winning her first two matches by pin before being knocked into the consolation bracket on criteria by Emily Paulino of Midland. She then pinned her next opponent in 55 seconds and won the third-place match 6-0. Vivas won a Hawaii state championship at 117 pounds in 2019 and Paulino won hers at 122 pounds the next year.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Zack West (Kalaheo), MIT: The sophomore won the 200 backstroke in a 202.5-74.5 senior day victory over Amherst. West clocked a time of 1:53.73 to beat teammate Nathan Zhu by a hundredth of a second.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Raven Domingo (Hilo), La Salle: Finished second in both of her races in a 147-87 dual-meet victory over Monmouth, losing both races to teammates. Toni Rafferty beat her in the 200 free and Thilda Strom topped her in the 500 free. She swam a 1:59 in the 200 and 5:16.58 in the 500.

>> Andrea Zeebe (Punahou), Tulane: Won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.17, but the Green Wave lost to Vanderbilt 136.5-67.5. Zeebe also took second place in the 100 backstroke and led the 400 relay team to a third-place finish to have a hand in 15 points for her team.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Christina Hicks (Punahou), Stanford: Scored only one goal in each of her two matches Saturday, but the final one was a big one. She scored the deciding goal in overtime to help the Cardinal beat No. 2 California 8-6. She also scored one goal in each of her two matches Sunday.

>> Kyra Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Cal Baptist: Scored two goals and dished out three assists in a 13-9 loss to UC San Diego, then scored four goals and three assists in a 13-12 loss to San Diego State.