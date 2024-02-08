Letter: Pedestrian safety trumps traffic tranquility

Sad to hear that letter-writer Bob Gould finds lifesaving road safety features such as speed humps “irritating”and his only concern is damage to his vehicle suspension and road capacity (“Speed humps not calming but irritating,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 4). Note to Mr. Gould and other drivers: Society is “irritated” by speeding hit-and-runs, drunken drivers plowing through intersections and killing citizens, and drivers with multiple driving violations continuing to cruise our streets and committing more reckless crimes.

I bet families of children slaughtered on our streets by careless drivers are also “irritated” as well. The efficacy of traffic-calming infrastructure is no myth; our speed limits are not “what they should be” (they should be lower); and if drivers are damaging their suspensions over traffic humps, they are driving too fast. That’s the purpose of them!

Drivers’ stunning, selfish disregard for life and safety on our roads never ceases to amaze those in our community.

Jeffrey Merz

Waikiki

