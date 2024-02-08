Letter: Share important details about fire ant swarms

It is absolutely ridiculous that the state and city officials in Honolulu are not more transparent in identifying the sources of fire ant infestation while protecting companies that sell plants from nurseries where there are known fire ant problems.

Apparently protecting the name of the nursery is more important that protecting the public and stemming the spread of the ants. Both the state and the county must change the current laws, which, as I understand, prohibit the release of the source location information.

We should protect the public, and the nurseries should also protect the public while dealing with their infestation. Enough already.

Scott Gomes

Kailua

