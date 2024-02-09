Letter: Genocide and apartheid not applicable to Israel

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to “Standing against Israel’s U.S. backed siege of Gaza” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 5): Palestinian Genocide? When Hitler came into power, he forced Jews to entice Jews to go into box cars towards their death. This Holocaust was genocide.

The term “never again” means we remember the 6 million who perished. It is awful that Hamas uses Palestinian people as shields to protect their encampments under homes and hospitals. Hamas is a terrorist organization that is bent on destroying Israel and the Jewish people.

Apartheid? 2.1 million Arab citizens of Israel have rights denied to Arabs in neighboring countries: the right of free speech, the right to education and health care, the right to vote. Arabs constitute 20% or more of enrollment at leading Israeli Universities. Arab doctors are 17% of the doctors in Israel. And Israel’s Muslims worship freely in 1,600 mosques across the country.

Don Armstrong

Kailua

