Letter: If it looks like a rebellion and talks like a rebellion

Supporters of former President Donald Trump argued that it would be undemocratic to disqualify him because he has not been criminally convicted and that the voters, not the courts, should decide whether or not he is qualified. Prominent lawyers, constitutional scholars and historians called these assertions total nonsense, claiming the disqualification requirement under Section 3 of the 14th amendment requires no criminal conviction and it is “ self-executing” similar to the other requirement that presidential candidates must be at least 35 years old and a natural-born citizen.

The above-mentioned amendment bars people from holding office who have “previously taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and then engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” A mountain of crystal-clear evidence shows Trump fits this profile. Enforcing the express intent of the Constitution is not undemocratic.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

