Letter: Let multipurpose traffic cams pay for themselves

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If the traffic cameras being discussed by the state Legislature in House Bill 2267 can also be used to identify vehicles with expired registrations and safety inspections, they can easily pay for themselves (“Bills focus on cameras to cite speeding drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 8). Read more

