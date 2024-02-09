Letter: Let multipurpose traffic cams pay for themselves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the traffic cameras being discussed by the state Legislature in House Bill 2267 can also be used to identify vehicles with expired registrations and safety inspections, they can easily pay for themselves (“Bills focus on cameras to cite speeding drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 8) . Read more

If the traffic cameras being discussed by the state Legislature in House Bill 2267 can also be used to identify vehicles with expired registrations and safety inspections, they can easily pay for themselves (“Bills focus on cameras to cite speeding drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 8). Casual observation tells me that more than 20% of the vehicles on our highways have expired registrations.

Gerrit Osborne

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter