Bill would broaden, streamline emergency building permits on Maui

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Maui County Council is advancing legislation to broaden access to emergency- repair permits to help accelerate rebuilding of fire-devastated Lahaina.

    The Maui County Council is advancing legislation to broaden access to emergency- repair permits to help accelerate rebuilding of fire-devastated Lahaina.

Maui County Council members Thursday advanced a measure designed to broaden and streamline emergency building procedures in a move that aims to speed up construction approvals in the wake of the Aug. 8 wildfires. Read more

