comscore Consular Corps celebrates 200 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Consular Corps celebrates 200 years

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • CONSULAR CORPS HAWAII A 19th-century print depicts consulates in Honolulu.

    CONSULAR CORPS HAWAII

    A 19th-century print depicts consulates in Honolulu.

Two hundred years ago today, the first fully accredited diplomat was appointed to Hawaii. Now the Consular Corps Hawaii is celebrating its extensive history. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

Scroll Up