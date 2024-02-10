Hawaii track shines at Husky Invitational

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine track and field team had several standout performances on the first day of the Husky Classic in Seattle, with six ‘Bows setting marks that rank in the top 10 in program history.

Alyssa Mae Antolin took first place in the 200m dash, sprinting to a time of 24.11, the best time in the MPSF this season. Izzy Kneeshaw finished third with a 24.67, the second-fastest time in program history behind only Antolin, and the fifth-fastest in the MPSF this season. Amy Warrington was seventh with a 24.91, making her the third-fastest Rainbow Wahine in the event and just the fourth ever to run under 25 seconds.

Lilian Turban took home the victory in the high jump with a mark of 6-0.5, tops in the MPSF this season, and second-best in program history. Tara Wyllie finished runner-up in the triple jump, while also moving into first in the MPSF this season with a jump of 12.44m.

Hallee Mohr led the UH throwers with a 57 foot, 2-inch toss in the weight throw, the second-best in UH history and fourth in the MPSF this year.

Emilie Kirk Langschwager led the distance runners with a time of 9:52.53 in the 3000m, not fast enough to place but enough for fifth-best all-time in UH history. It was also the seventh-fastest in the MPSF this season.