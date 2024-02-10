comscore Hawaii track shines at Husky Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii track shines at Husky Invitational

  By Star-Advertiser staff
The Rainbow Wahine track and field team had several standout performances on the first day of the Husky Classic in Seattle, with six ‘Bows setting marks that rank in the top 10 in program history. Read more

