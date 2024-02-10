comscore Maryknoll girls win D-II state basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maryknoll girls win D-II state basketball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Maryknoll celebrated after winning the HHSAA Division II girls basketball championship game over Hanalani on Friday.

Isabella Arrisgado scored 13 points and Rebekah Lum Kee provided five crucial points in the fourth quarter as second-seeded Maryknoll outlasted unseeded Hanalani 46-33 to capture the Division II title at the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships. Read more

