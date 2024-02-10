comscore Sheriff Center packed as No. 3 UH dominates No. 5 Stanford | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Sheriff Center packed as No. 3 UH dominates No. 5 Stanford

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Tread Rosenthal, middle blocker Kurt Nusterer and outside hitter Spyros Chakas combined on the triple block on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii setter Tread Rosenthal, middle blocker Kurt Nusterer and outside hitter Spyros Chakas combined on the triple block on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas gestured after winning the first set against Stanford on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas gestured after winning the first set against Stanford on Friday.

Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade sees it in the gym every day. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – February 10, 2024

Scroll Up